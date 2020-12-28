Maha govt allowing windfall gains to private players: Devendra Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra govt over crop damage assessment
Fight coronavirus, not Oppn or Kangana Ranaut, Fadnavis tells Thackeray
Increase Covid-19 tests in Maharashtra to curb case count: Fadnavis
Maharashtra govt doesn't work with vengeance: NCP minister on Jalyukt probe
Thackeray, Fadnavis should jointly decide on Maratha quota: BJP MP
-
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of Opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged that certain "vested interests have colluded" with the aim of extending "benefits to a handful of parties at the expense of the state exchequer".
In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis wrote that "There seems to be a systematic method devised to give windfall benefit to said real estate developers by fragmented and prejudiced reduction of ready reckoner of some of their self-owned and interest plots to the extent of 70 per cent of the existing ready reckoners' rates."
This letter comes after a committee chaired by Deepak Parekh was formed for seeking suggestions to revive the ailing real estate sector due to the pandemic. The recommendations suggested by the said committee, it seems, are being implemented selectively without considering the real effect of the same, alleged Fadnavis.
The former Chief Minister said that he always support steps taken to boost the demand during pandemic and decisions like rationalisation of stamp duty rates, however, under the garb of reduction for rationalisation, windfall gains cannot be allowed to a handful.
"The said reduction leads to a reduction of payments to be made to the competent authorities. The table below shows the indicative reductions in payments. Following the success of this modus operandi, it is now proposed using the Deepak Parekh committee report to further halve the statutory payments levied by the Corporations and State Government," Fadnavis added.
"It seems that certain vested interests have colluded for the purpose of extending benefits to a few handful parties at the expense of State exchequer. I must state here that the actions of the State Government must be free from the vice of arbitrariness and must conform to Article 14 of the Constitution of India," he further wrote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU