Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul lashes out at Centre

-
ALSO READ
Nissan Motor India posts 2-fold jump in domestic wholesales in Dec
Japanese automaker Nissan discontinues Datsun brand in India
Nissan India Feb sales surge 57% to 6,662 units, over 4,000 nos exported
Nissan plans to halt production in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over reports of exit of automobile companies from India and alleged that government is driving out business.
"The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands, 9 Factories, 649 Dealerships, 84,000 Jobs Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead," the Congress leader tweeted.
Recently, Japanese auto maufacturer Nissan announced that it is halting the production of its Datsun vehicles in India.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had on tweeted on Monday: "Nissan, Ford, General Motors, Fiat, United Motors, Premier Automobiles, Harley Davidson.
"One after another, these automobile majors have quit India due to 'sleaze of business' & fall in incomes. No one has failed Indian economy & embarrassed India internationally as BJP."
--IANS
miz/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU