Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul lashes out at Centre

Congress leader on Wednesday attacked the Centre over reports of exit of automobile companies from India and alleged that government is driving out business.

"The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands, 9 Factories, 649 Dealerships, 84,000 Jobs Modi ji, Hate-in-India and can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead," the Congress leader tweeted.

Recently, Japanese auto maufacturer announced that it is halting the production of its Datsun vehicles in India.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had on tweeted on Monday: "Nissan, Ford, General Motors, Fiat, United Motors, Premier Automobiles, Harley Davidson.

"One after another, these automobile majors have quit India due to 'sleaze of business' & fall in incomes. No one has failed Indian economy & embarrassed India internationally as ."

