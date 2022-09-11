HD Kumaraswamy meets Telangana CM, minister KTR, discusses natl politics

-
ALSO READ
HD Kumaraswamy slams BJP for playing dirty politics in Maharashtra
BJP & Congress want to 'finish off' JD(S), alleges H D Kumaraswamy
Telangana Minister Rama Rao dismisses 'farmhouse CM' barb against KCR
HD Kumaraswamy takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi for remark on regional parties
'Every Indian has debt of Rs 1.25 lakh': KTR reacts to FM's Telangana jibe
-
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Both the leaders had breakfast together in Hyderabad and discussed national politics, including Telangana and Karnataka.
Apart from this, Kumaraswamy also held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister KCR today.
Earlier last week, Kumaraswamy hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and demanded to issue a white paper on the encroachment of Bengaluru Lake and Rajkaluve.
Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Let the CM speak whatever he wants about Congress. Let him speak responsibly while talking about me. He said that it is better to speak carefully. I had made a plan estimating Rs 6,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road. It is Rs 22,000 crores today. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP."
He demanded that Chief Minister Bommai issue a white paper on who has encroached on the lake and Rajkaluwe in Bengaluru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU