Heavy rains claim 12 lives in Karnataka, CM Bommai discusses situation

-
ALSO READ
Flood situation worsens in Assam, neighbouring states amid incessant rains
Flood situation worsens in Assam, seven more deaths reported; toll at 88
Assam flood situation sees improvement, 2.2 mn people still affected
Unseasonal heavy rains, floods claims 10 lives in Afghanistan: UN
Heavy rains, flooding affect over 3.75 million people in south China
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the flood situation in various parts of the state and gave instructions for rescue and relief operations.
He was apprised that 12 people have been killed so far and 13 districts, 17 taluks, and 37 villages have been affected by floods.
As many as 495 persons are affected and authorities have rescued 90 persons and opened 4 care centres. Deaths of livestock are numbered at 65.
A total sum of Rs 735 crore has been made available with the Deputy Commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations.
With more rains forecast for the next 3-4 days, Bommai directed that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property.
He also instructed that roads damaged by floods should be repaired immediately to restore transport and communication, and in case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads.
He also said that as for crop loss, a survey should be conducted immediately after the floods recede and a report submitted without any delay. Compensation should be disbursed immediately in case of loss of human lives and death of livestock, he said.
Bommai also ordered that a control room be set up to respond to people in distress, and police personnel should be available for service 24X7.
--IANS
mka/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU