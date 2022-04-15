Himanta expresses concern over reports of 'recruitment' by ULFA

Assam Chief Minister on Friday expressed concern over the reported recruitment of new members by the banned (I).

He also maintained that the government was sincere in pursuing political solutions to all conflicts, including with (I), and was committed to fulfill all its assurances to outfits that have come forward for talks.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma said all measures are being pursued by the government for "political resolution" of the conflict with the (I).

He, however, added that reports of the outfit enlisting new cadres are a matter of concern.

The ULFA (I) has been on a unilateral ceasefire since May last year, soon after Sarma assumed charge. But there has been multiple reports of youths being recruited by the outfit.

On the progress of implementation of the peace agreement with Karbi militants, Sarma said work on all the clauses of the pact has been started. The agreement with the Karbi outfits was signed in September last year.

He said cases against surrendered militants under the pact, except those serious in nature, are being withdrawn.

The process of implementing the economic package under the agreement will be initiated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karbi Anglong on April 28, he added.

The Karbi and Bodo peace agreements have been instrumental in bringing lasting peace to the areas, the chief minister said.

At the programme, Sarma distributed cheques of one-time financial assistance to 1,030 surrendered militants out of total 1,926 who have been provided Rs 4 lakh each as fixed deposits.

The surrendered militants included three factions of Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United People's Liberation Army (UPLA) and Karbi People's Liberation Tiger (KPLT).

The remaining surrendered militants will be provided the one-time financial assistance soon, officials said.

At the same programme, the chief minister also inaugurated a number of schemes under Special Package to KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council) for the year 2019-20 and 2021-22.

This included the inauguration of 12 mini stadiums, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore each. Various roads projects were also inaugurated.

