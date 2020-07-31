JUST IN
Horse trading rates up in state after session announced: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said that horse trading rates in Rajasthan have gone higher as new rates have been announced soon after the Assembly session date was finalised on Wednesday

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media in Jaipur. Photo: ANI

Making the latest taunt on rebel Sachin Pilot camp, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that horse trading rates in Rajasthan have gone higher as new rates have been announced soon after the Assembly session date was finalised on Wednesday

Gehlot on Thursday met the MLAs camping in Fairmont Hotel and said that they will have to stay in the hotel till August 14 as the Governor has given his nod to call a special assembly session from the said date.

Soon after coming from the hotel, Gehlot looked altogether in a different mood and while talking to the media he said, "The rates of horse trading have increased after a new assembly session has been announced. Earlier, the first instalment was Rs 10 crore and second was Rs 15 crore for MLAs. However, now it's going unlimited and everyone knows who is involved in doing horse trading," adding that no one knows who all have collected the first instalment as well.

He also targeted Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and accused her of taking the stand at the behest of BJP.

Rajasthan CM also called those MLAs for floor test who were annoyed and said that as they won the elections on Congress sign and symbol, it is their duty to ensure that they stand with the party on the floor.

--IANS

arc/rt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 09:28 IST

