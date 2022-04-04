Govt likely to introduce Bill in RS to amend laws governing CAs

-
ALSO READ
ICAI to oppose proposal to introduce 3 non-CA members in committee
CA Act amendment bill: ICAI Prez seeks status quo on disciplinary committee
ICAI to soon get powers to act against erring partnership firms
LS likely to pass amendments to laws governing CAs, company secretaries
Standard Chartered, IATA tie up forh payment platform for airline industry
-
The Centre is likely to table the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and to be taken into consideration and be passed.
Tribal affairs Minister Arjun Munda is to move a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha and to be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House of Parliament.
The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister. "Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, raised by M. Shanmugam, on March 30," the Rajya Sabha List of Business said.
Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 312th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/ observations contained in its 308th Report on 'Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on MSME Sector and Mitigation Strategy adopted to Counter it' pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise.
Kanta Kardam and Naranbhai J. Rathwa to lay a copy of reports of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2021-22).
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU