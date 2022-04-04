JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over opposition's uproar over fuel price hike

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over opposition's uproar over fuel price hike
Business Standard

Amid fuel price hike, Mamata demands all-party meet to tide over crisis

Centre must convene all-party meeting to find solutions to ongoing economic problems, says West Bengal CM

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Fuel prices

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday flayed the BJP-led central government for skyrocketing fuel prices, and urged it to call an all-party meeting to find solutions to ongoing economic problems.

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the atrocities carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.

"The Centre has no plans to deal with the fuel price hike. The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it's their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections, she told reporters at the state secretariat.

"Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic problems," the chief minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 04 2022. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU