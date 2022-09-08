All Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party: Raj CM Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Ashok Gehlot is Sonia Gandhi's choice to 'lead' Congress, say reports
Yatra to counter polarisation; party wants Rahul to be chief: Raj CM Gehlot
Udaipur murder meant to spread terror, accused booked under UAPA: Gehlot
Gandhi family has highest credibility: Gehlot slams PM on nepotism
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reiterated that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party as he was leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra
"All the Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party," Gehlot said.
While attacking the BJP, Gehlot said, "When we are taking out the yatra, why is the BJP worried. They are worried because the Congress is exposing them."
Gehlot is said to be the top choice of the Gandhis for the party president's post.
Ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan Chief Minister had said on Wednesday that the march was being held to counter the communal polarisation in the country. He also said that Rahul Gandhi should take over the party as the president.
Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said, "The BJP policies are dividing the country. They are dangerous which can put the nation on the verge of civil war and the Congress will not allow it and this yatra's focus is to counter polarisation."
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra began on Wednesday.
--IANS
miz/msk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU