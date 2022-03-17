'If Kashmir Files can be made, Lakhimpur Files also needs to be produced'

-
ALSO READ
LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
One more farmer arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri lynching case of 3 BJP workers
SC to hear plea for cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur accused Ashish Mishra
-
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said if 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on the Valley, a film 'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be produced.
Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, during the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws in which a jeep, said to be owned by the son of Union minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly mowed down four farmers.
"If a film Kashmir Files is made, then at least, there should also be film 'Lakhimpur Files', where farmers were crushed under the wheels of a jeep," the SP president told journalists in Sitapur district on Wednesday when asked for his opinion on the Bollywood movie.
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.
Uttar Pradesh was among the first states in the country to make The Kashmir Files' tax-free. Seven other states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Tripura and Uttarakhand -- all ruled by the BJP, have also waived tax on the movie.
Referring to the results of the assembly elections in which the BJP returned to power winning 255 out of the 403 seats, he said the 'samajwadis' (socialists) have scored a "moral victory" and that his party was rising while the BJP was on the decline.
Yadav also said that the BJP, in its second consecutive term in the state, will have to face the same questions on inflation, unemployment and development of Uttar Pradesh among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU