Congress dissenters meet at Azad's residence after poll debacle

-
ALSO READ
Miffed with Cong for disrespecting Ghulam Nabi Azad, nephew joins BJP
Can't see Congress securing 300 seats in 2024 elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Comparing Hindutva with ISIS is factually wrong: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad reiterates demand for J&K statehood, then assembly polls
Padma award for Azad a political decision, not on merit: Cong leader Moily
-
The Congress dissenters, called the G23 group, are meeting in Delhi at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence to chalk out their strategy after the humiliating defeat of the party in recently held five state elections.
Apart from the initial G-23 dissenters, some more leaders have joined the meeting which include Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and wife of ex Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Praneet Kaur, former Rajya Sabha Member P.J. Kurein have also joined the meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.
Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex Punjab CM, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma have also been seen arriving at the venue for the meet.
Shankar Singh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit are taking part in the meeting.
Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.
The meeting is being held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress party.
The Congress president on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targeting the dissenters.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Sibal that he does not know the "ABCD of Congress", and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.
Kapil Sibal and other leaders from the group have demanded stepping aside of the Gandhis, and pave way for a new leadership.
Amid the war within the Congress, talking to IANS, Sandeep Dikshit, a former MP said: "The Congress president should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability."
--IANS
miz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU