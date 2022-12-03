JUST IN
'Take our 100 MLAs and become CM,' Akhilesh's offer to both Dy CMs of UP
Sisodia, other accused destroyed excise-scam evidence, alleges BJP
BJP will not let AAP open its account' in MCD elections: Pushkar Dhami
'It was expected of BJP,' says Shivpal Yadav on security downgrade
MCD polls: BJP goes all guns blazing against AAP in campaign blitz
From corruption to Purvanchali identity, big issues in the elections to MCD
Kejriwal well-wisher of terrorism, corruption, says UP CM Adityanath
People will overthrow 'most corrupt party' in MCD polls: Raghav Chadha
MCD polls: Where was CM for last 8 years, asks Gambhir on landfill issue
During SP govt in UP, criminals were mini CMs in districts: Brajesh Pathak
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Actor Paresh Rawal booked over his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark
Business Standard

In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into a garbage mound, says Dy CM Sisodia

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7

Topics
Manish Sisodia | MCD polls | MCD elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.

"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 12:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU