In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into a garbage mound, says Dy CM Sisodia

Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too.
Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.
"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 12:47 IST
