MCD polls: BJP goes all guns blazing against AAP in campaign blitz

The on Monday lashed out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in over corruption and pollution as the party's top guns stepped up campaigning with less than a week to go for the civic polls.

Top leaders on Monday addressed 80 public meetings and contract programmes across the city.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Sriram Colony, National General Secretary Arun Singh said leaders and activists needed to ramp up efforts by 20 per cent ahead of the December 4 elections to ensure the victory of party candidates.

In back-to-back public meetings, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Kejriwal government over corruption.

At a public meeting in Shalimar Bagh, Chouhan said the chief Kejriwal should be given a "Dhokha Ratna" for creating a mess in the national capital and bringing it infamy.

Khattar slammed AAP for dragging its feet on Parali (paddy straw) burning in Punjab after forming a government in that state.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, being the national capital, could not remain behind and both the AAP and the Congress needed to be defeated in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

"The people of Delhi want a decisive, honest and development-driven leadership, so they will choose the BJP," he said at a campaign meeting.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, on the other hand, attacked the Kejriwal government for being "completely out of touch with the rural pockets" of Delhi, adding that the villages in the national capital had remained undeveloped



Campaigning in Jagatpuri and Anarkali wards, Union Minister Jitendra Singh appealed to people to vote against the AAP to stop it from coming to power at the MCD.

Other campaigners for the party included National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Ajay Bhatt, Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, party MPs Sushil Modi, Ravi Kishan, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Harsh Vardhan among others.

The leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and top national and state office bearers will take to the streets for mega roadshows at 14 places across Delhi on Wednesday, said Ashish Sood, the party's MCD election campaign committee convener.

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra will take part in campaigning on Tuesday, he said.

BJP leaders, citing an internal survey, have claimed that it would win 170 wards in the 250-ward municipal corporation. Results of the elections will be announced after counting of votes on December 7.

