In a show of strength, rebel Sena leader Shinde claims support of 41 MLAs

-
ALSO READ
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
Sena MLA writes to CM; says Shinde rebelled for party legislators' rights
As Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
Maharashtra crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Shinde camp in Guwahati
-
The political crisis for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened further on Thursday after state minister leading the dissident MLAs, Eknath Shinde, released videos and photographs claiming that he has the support of 41 MLAs.
However, a senior BJP leader here said on condition of anonymity that with few more MLAs arriving in Guwahati on Thursday, where Shinde and other rebel MLAs are camping since Wednesday morning, the number of dissident MLAs camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel rose to 44, including Independents and others.
The rebel MLAs released videos and photographs claiming the backing of over 40 MLAs, posing an existential threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.
According to the videos and photographs, released by the disgruntled MLAs, Shinde is seen Shinde in the hotel posing with MLAs.
In the visuals, dressed in all-white attire, Shinde, who holds the Urban Development and PWD portfolio in Maharashtra, could be seen surrounded by his fellow legislators.
As a huge contingent of Assam police personnel led by senior officers have encircled the resort, allowing no journalist to come within 200 metre radius of the hotel, no specific developments inside the Radisson Blu could be known.
The BJP leaders in the state and the hotel staff are tight-lipped about what's goin on inside.
A source close to the rebel Sena MLAs said that two to three more dissident MLAs reached the Guwahati hotel on Thursday.
In another development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited the Radisson Blu on Thursday.
However, Sangma, who is the President of National People's Party which is a constituent of the NDA, clarified that he went to the hotel to have lunch as it is located on the way from Guwahati to Shillong.
#WATCH | Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse, MLA Sanjay Rathod and MLC Ravindra Phatak with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/nwGmY8Sr4E— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU