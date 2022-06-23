BJP's attempt to topple Maha govt unethical, unconstitutional: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
'Ready to quit', says Uddhav Thackeray; Eknath Shinde claims 46 MLAs
Cross-voting in MLC polls: CM calls emergency meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs
As Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde, other Sena MLAs reach Guwahati
Crisis in Maharashtra ruling alliance as Sena leader Shinde revolts
-
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to topple the MVA government in that state in an unethical and unconstitutional manner.
She said the saffron party has deliberately chosen to "disturb" the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls are approaching.
"It's an unfortunate fact that the federal structure has been totally demolished by the BJP-led central government. They are attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
Describing the situation in Maharashtra as "shocking", Banerjee said, "We want justice for people, for the electoral mandate and for Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM).
In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, left for Surat on Tuesday, where they had camped for the day, before flying to Guwahati in a chartered aircraft.
This is perhaps the first time MLAs from a western state were flown to a northeastern state, following their rebellion against the party leadership.
The exact number of rebel legislators that moved to Guwahati could not be confirmed, but the flight reportedly carried 89 passengers, including the crew.
The Trinamool Congress supremo asked the BJP to send the MLAs to Bengal instead, where they will be extended good hospitality.
"Why are you disturbing the Assam government when they are facing floods? Send them (the MLAs) to Bengal and we will extend good hospitality and take care of democracy, too," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU