'Go getter' in the think tank: Meet BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog
Business Standard

India can send wheat to Pak to avert food crisis: RSS leader Krishna Gopal

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Krishna Gopal has said that India is in a position to send wheat to Pakistan to avert the food crisis in the neighbouring country

Topics
RSS | Pakistan

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Krishna Gopal

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Krishna Gopal has said that India is in a position to send wheat to Pakistan to avert the food crisis in the neighbouring country.

He said this on Thursday while speaking at an event organised here at Sainik Farms by film producer Iqbal Durrani to translate Sam Veda into Persian language.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar was also present at the event.

Speaking at the summit on economic instability and food scarcity in Pakistan, Krishna Gopal said that India can supply wheat there if the neighbouring nation asks.

Gopal said "we believe in Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina -- everyone should be happy", adding: "If Pakistan asks with pure heart, we will help them".

"People in Pakistan abuse us everyday but we feel they should also live happily. We feel sad that wheat is getting sold at Rs 250 per kg in Pakistan. India can give 25 to 50 lakh tonnes of wheat to Pakistan but they are not asking for it. India has surplus wheat and rather than leaving the people of Pakistan to die. India can send surplus wheat to Pakistan," Gopal said.

He said that India has a surplus of wheat production and has helped many countries in the past.

"Pakistan has to change its attitude of enmity towards India. Pakistan is in trouble... it plans attacks on India but if it asks with a pure heart, we will help them. It has been in our Sanatan Dharam for ages," Gopal said.

Referring to instances of India's aid to countries during the Pandemic, he said: "India did help the world during the Covid crises. We sent medicines and vaccines so we can send wheat. India produces over a crore tonnes of wheat and is in a surplus position. But for this, Pakistan will have to let down its attitude."

Replying to a question if India should hold talks with Pakistan, Gopal said "it is not possible unless Pakistan changes its behaviour and attitude".

"Pakistan will have to leave training terrorists, planning attacks on India."

On the question of why Pakistan is adamant about its attitude, Gopal said that the country was made on the lines of animosity.

"Muslims who remained in India after partition flourished. Their population has increased from 3 crore to around 14.5 crore. But the population of Hindus has drastically decreased in Pakistan," the RSS leader said.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:53 IST

