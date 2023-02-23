EC sends notice to minister for 'doling out money' in poll-bound Meghalaya

-
The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Meghalaya minister Brolding Nongsiej for allegedly doling out money in his constituency, under the garb of a rural development programme, and thus violating the model code of conduct (MCC), officials said on Thursday.
A social organisation had lodged a complaint with the returning officer alleging that a woman was seen accepting the money being given by the minister.
Acting on the complaint, the returning officer of Mawthadraishan assembly constituency in West Khasi Hills district directed the candidate of the United Democratic Party reply within February 25 as to why action should not be taken against him.
Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:24 IST
