Instead of false claims, UP govt must adopt transparent policies: Priyanka

Congress leader Vadra on Friday attacked the government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that at a time when cases are rapidly rising, the dispensation must adopt transparent policies instead of making false claims.

The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has been criticising the state government's response to the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"Sitting in Lucknow, the UP government makes big claims on fighting coronavirus, but two kilometers from there, its claims are exposed," said in a tweet in Hindi.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 14 priests,140 staff of Tirumala Tirupati temple infected

"The number of cases in UP is continuously rising. In such a situation, the government must adopt strong and transparent policies, instead of making false claims," she said, tagging a TV media report which claimed that the government claims on dealing with the Covid crisis were "hollow".

In a Facebook post, said the UP Chief Minister had claimed of having two lakh hospital beds a few days ago but as the cases are rising, the mismanagement is coming to the fore.

She also tagged a media report claiming that even King George's Medical University employees are not getting beds in the hospital in Lucknow.