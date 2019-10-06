Is BJP slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in Haryana's Mewat?

"Abki baar 75 paar”. Ask any leader or worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, that’s what he’d tell you about where he thinks the party is headed. The BJP has transformed Haryana into its fortress of sorts after the Narendra Modi-led NDA romped home in 2014.

But in the shield, there’s a chink: Mewat. One of the country’s most backward regions on different parameters, Mewat has seen some traction in recent years, according to a NITI Aayog report. In the past five years, multiple road projects, schools, canals, and water projects have ...