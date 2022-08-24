Top Tripura tribal leader Hangsha Kumar leaves BJP with 6,500 followers

-
ALSO READ
BJP removes Biplab Deb, chooses Manik Saha as Tripura CM ahead of polls
Tripura CM Manik Saha wins crucial by-election from Town Bardowali
Counting underway for Tripura bypolls in 4 seats amid tight security
'Not just for 6-7 months': Manik Saha says he's BJP's 2023 Tripura CM face
Amit Shah to attend BJP-IPFT govt's 4th anniversary celebration in Tripura
-
In a major setback for the ruling BJP in Tripura, top tribal leader Hangsha Kumar Tripura on Tuesday joined the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, a major tribal-based opposition party.
Accompanied by around 6,500 tribals belonging to tje BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), Hangsha Kumar joined the TIPRA at a public rally held at Manikpur in northern Tripura.
TIPRA supremo and Tripura's former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman among others addressed the public gatherings attended by thousands of tribal men and women.
Hangsha Kumar is currently the opposition leader of the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which is considered as a mini-Legislative Assembly. The BJP has nine members in the TTAADC, which was captured by the TIPRA in the April 6, 2021 elections.
When TIPRA captured the politically important TTAADC last year, it became the fourth big political force after the CPI-M led Left, the Congress and the BJP in Tripura leading a significant political development ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.
Constituted in 1985 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the TTAADC has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 square km area and is home to over 12,16,000 people, of which around 84 per cent are tribals.
--IANS
sc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU