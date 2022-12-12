JUST IN
Meet Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a watchman once and now at the gates of glory
UP Congress to launch state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from today
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister
Need to protect Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs from 'poaching' bid: Baghel
UP CM Adityanath accuses previous state govts of neglecting Lucknow
BJP govt has failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits, says PDP chief Mufti
Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls: Inside vs outside for Congress
Poll authorities seek action against AAP after MCC violation in Delhi event
BJP revamps Punjab unit; many ex-Cong leaders appointed as office bearers
Recruitment scams did not take place during my tenure: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
NCP asks Maharashtra DGP to withdraw vehicles bought under Nirbhaya Fund
Business Standard

Whoever exposes BJP's failures gets attacked, says BRS leader K Kavitha

A day after she was examined by CBI in the 'Delhi excise policy scam' case, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha said those are exposing BJP's failures are being attacked

Topics
BJP | CBI | k chandrasekhar rao

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Kavitha with father KCR
Kavitha with father KCR

A day after she was examined by the CBI in the 'Delhi excise policy scam' case, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said those who are exposing BJP's failures are being attacked.

Speaking at the Telangana Jagruthi state committee meeting, she slammed a section of the media saying the "fourth estate has become a private estate".

"In a structured way whoever exposes BJP's failures, they are being attacked. Character assassination is done by giving selective leaks. They are using the media," she said.

"What happens if they attack, who will lose? Maybe one term opposition may lose. But people will lose. There is a responsibility on organisations such as ours (Telangana Jagruthi) to explain to people," she further said.

A team of CBI sleuths on Sunday examined Kavitha at her residence here in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam' and recorded her statement.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the alleged scam, Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 21:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU