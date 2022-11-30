PM Modi took steps to preserve tribal glory, pride; Congress failed: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Welfare of tribal communities is govt's foremost priority, says PM Modi
Modi govt brought number of LWE-affected districts down by 70%: Amit Shah
NSA invoked against Indore man accused of assaulting tribal student
PM Modi's visit to Mangarh Dham will help party in Guj polls: BJP leaders
Those who ruled longest never took interest in tribal development: PM Modi
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of not doing anything to preserve the glorious history of tribals, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took concrete steps in that direction.
Shah was addressing a public rally at Kadana village in Mahisagar district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting in Mahisagar district will be held in the second phase of the elections on December 5.
"Post-Independence, it was PM Narendra Modi who worked for preserving the pride and legacy of tribals. It was PM Modi who had in 2021 declared that tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Muda's anniversary will be celebrated as Adivasi Gaurav Diwas," Shah said.
He said though Munda and many other tribals had played a crucial role in the freedom struggle, they were not given their due credit under the Congress rule.
"Till the Congress was in power, it did not work for preserving the glorious history of tribals. As soon as people made Modi the prime minister, he announced that 10 adivasi museums will be built across the country," the Union minister said.
Referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as the President of India earlier this year, Shah said the Congress never thought of making anybody from the community the country's constitutional head during its 65 year rule.
Shah informed the audience that the BJP government in Gujarat has also paid rich tributes to tribal heroes by creating Birsa Munda Tribal University in Narmada district and Govind Guru University in Godhra town of Panchmahal district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU