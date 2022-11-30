JUST IN
Congress created maximum credibility crisis in Indian politics: Rajnath
Congress takes dig at PM Modi over deaths due to Covid-19 vaccines
Kharge hits at Modi govt for stopping scholarships for minority students
Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah
BJP got Rs 614.53 cr as contributions, Congress Rs 95.46 cr: EC data
United colours of Rajasthan: State Cong chief as Gehlot, Pilot show unity
Gehlot, Pilot put up show of unity ahead of Rahul's yatra in Rajasthan
Bharat Jodo Yatra effect: Rahul Gandhi says he feels more patient now
Azam Khan was 'riot-provoking' minister in SP regime, says UP Dy CM
Economy became fifth largest under a chaiwala: PM Modi slams predecessor
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
CPI(M) alleges party worker killed, 12 others injured in Tripura rally
Business Standard

PM Modi took steps to preserve tribal glory, pride; Congress failed: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of not doing anything to preserve the glorious history of tribals, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took concrete steps in that direction

Topics
Narendra Modi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

PM Modi inaugurates month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme at Varanasi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of not doing anything to preserve the glorious history of tribals, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took concrete steps in that direction.

Shah was addressing a public rally at Kadana village in Mahisagar district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting in Mahisagar district will be held in the second phase of the elections on December 5.

"Post-Independence, it was PM Narendra Modi who worked for preserving the pride and legacy of tribals. It was PM Modi who had in 2021 declared that tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Muda's anniversary will be celebrated as Adivasi Gaurav Diwas," Shah said.

He said though Munda and many other tribals had played a crucial role in the freedom struggle, they were not given their due credit under the Congress rule.

"Till the Congress was in power, it did not work for preserving the glorious history of tribals. As soon as people made Modi the prime minister, he announced that 10 adivasi museums will be built across the country," the Union minister said.

Referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as the President of India earlier this year, Shah said the Congress never thought of making anybody from the community the country's constitutional head during its 65 year rule.

Shah informed the audience that the BJP government in Gujarat has also paid rich tributes to tribal heroes by creating Birsa Munda Tribal University in Narmada district and Govind Guru University in Godhra town of Panchmahal district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU