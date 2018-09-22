Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra quits BJP, says 'Kamal ka phool, badi bhool'

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son and BJP MLA Saturday said he has quit the party.

He announced the decision at a press conference after addressing a rally at Pachpadra in his Barmer constituency.

He said he was yet to take a decision on whether to join the or not.

At the rally, he indicated that joining the was a "big mistake".

Kamal ka phool, badi bhool, he said.

When contacted by PTI after the public meeting, dubbed swabhiman or self-respect rally, he said, I am no longer in BJP.

Earlier, the MLA referred to the denial of a party ticket to his father in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.