Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra quits BJP, says 'Kamal ka phool, badi bhool'

Singh said he was yet to take a decision on whether to join the Congress or not

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer/Jaipur 

Manvendra Singh (Photo: ANI)
Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son and BJP MLA Manvendra Singh Saturday said he has quit the party.

He announced the decision at a press conference after addressing a rally at Pachpadra in his Barmer constituency.

He said he was yet to take a decision on whether to join the Congress or not.

At the rally, he indicated that joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was a "big mistake".

Kamal ka phool, badi bhool, he said.

When contacted by PTI after the public meeting, dubbed swabhiman or self-respect rally, he said, I am no longer in BJP.

Earlier, the MLA referred to the denial of a party ticket to his father Jaswant Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
First Published: Sat, September 22 2018. 19:40 IST

