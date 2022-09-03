JD(U) alleges undeclared emergency in country, Nitish calls for Oppn unity

-
ALSO READ
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish Kumar breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
BJP's Sushil Modi targets CM Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns
Bihar CM Nitish to visit Delhi from Sept 5, likely to meet Oppn leaders
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday called for Opposition unity to take on the BJP, saying parties need to bury their differences for the welfare of people looking for an "alternative".
In his address to the Janata Dal (United) national executive, Kumar claimed his only goal is to work for uniting opposition parties, sources said.
The party later authorised him to work for the opposition unity.
The meeting also passed a resolution which alleged there is an "undeclared emergency" in the country under the BJP government which is "trying to silence" opposition voices by "misusing" probe agencies.
The BJP government at the Centre is labelling the democratic right of dissent as "treason", it alleged.
The resolution said the country is looking for an alternative to the BJP and asked all opposition parties to sink their differences and unite.
It also accused the BJP of stoking "communal frenzy" in the country. "Minorities are being targeted. Intolerance and extremism have increased in society. Dalits and tribals are being harassed."
The party also slammed the ruling BJP for what it called were its authoritarian tendencies and hit out at the ruling party for "destabilising" non-BJP governments in several states including in Delhi and Jharkhand.
Two resolutions were passed in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU