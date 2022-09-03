JD(U) alleges undeclared emergency in country, Nitish calls for Oppn unity

Bihar Chief Minister Saturday called for Opposition unity to take on the BJP, saying parties need to bury their differences for the welfare of people looking for an "alternative".

In his address to the national executive, Kumar claimed his only goal is to work for uniting opposition parties, sources said.

The party later authorised him to work for the opposition unity.

The meeting also passed a resolution which alleged there is an "undeclared emergency" in the country under the BJP government which is "trying to silence" opposition voices by "misusing" probe agencies.

The BJP government at the Centre is labelling the democratic right of dissent as "treason", it alleged.

The resolution said the country is looking for an alternative to the BJP and asked all to sink their differences and unite.

It also accused the BJP of stoking "communal frenzy" in the country. "Minorities are being targeted. Intolerance and extremism have increased in society. Dalits and tribals are being harassed."



The party also slammed the ruling BJP for what it called were its authoritarian tendencies and hit out at the ruling party for "destabilising" non-BJP governments in several states including in Delhi and Jharkhand.

Two resolutions were passed in the meeting.

