Jharkhand political turmoil: Ruling coalition MLAs shifted to Latratu

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, the ruling coalition MLAs were on Saturday shifted to Latratu, 60 km from here.
Earlier in the day, the JMM-led coalition held a meeting at the Chief Minister's house to decide their strategy and future course of action.
This was the fourth meeting of the coalition in the past three days. The meeting was attended by 42 MLAs including Soren, Rameshwar Oraon, Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Champai Soren, Satyanand Bhokta.
The political crisis in the state started after the Election Commission disqualified the Assembly membership of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with the office of profit case.
After the EC recommendation, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais ordered the disqualification of the assembly membership of Soren. But as per the procedure, an official letter in this regards will be issued by the Election Commission.
It is likely that the Election Commission will issue the letter in this regard on Saturday after which Soren will have to resign.
After resigning, Soren can again stake claim to form the government because as per reports the Governor's order did not ban him from contesting elections.
--IANS
snc/svn/bg
