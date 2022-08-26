TMC's women wing protests release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

-
ALSO READ
SC lists remission order of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts for hearing
Got to know of convicts' release through media, says Bilkis Bano's husband
Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano
Release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case figures in NHRC discussion
Bilkis Bano matter, Pegasus panel report, PMLA verdict review in SC today
-
Members of the TMC women's wing hit the streets across West Bengal on Friday, protesting against the release of 11 convicts in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her family members.
Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said releasing the convicts has set a dangerous precedent.
"We are ashamed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about 'nari shakti' and giving respect to women. Yet, his party members in Gujarat allow the convicts of the heinous crime to be released," she said.
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning in 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven killed.
The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.
The Trinamool Mahila Congress has been protesting since Thursday over a host of issues, including "vendetta politics" of the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Minister Shashi Panja alleged the Centre indulges in politics of vengeance in opposition-ruled states by "using" the investigative agencies.
"The BJP leaders accused of the same charge are not touched. If the complaint is the same, there should be similar action irrespective of party loyalties. But the BJP chooses to raise or ignore allegations of corruption against politicians with an eye on political convenience," she claimed.
The CBI has arrested TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case, while ED arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU