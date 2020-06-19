JMM's Shibu Soren, BJP's Deepak Prakash win Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand guv Droupadi Murmu has invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM
Hemant Soren meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for swearing-in ceremony
Jharkhand election results will help reduce BJP's footprint: Pawar
Jharkhand clean-up: Soren govt focusing on key positions ahead of budget
Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM as BJP loses yet another state
-
JMM supremo Shibu Soren and BJP state unit president Deepak Prakash on Friday won the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, an Election Commission official said.
Prakash secured 31 votes, while Soren, a former chief minister, won 30.
Congress candidate Shahzada Anwar finished third by bagging 18 votes, the official said.
ALSO READ: Latest news LIVE updates: With govt in this hour of crisis, says Mamata
This will be Soren's third term as a Rajya Sabha member. Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) now governs Jharkhand, had also served as a Union minister.
It will be Prakash's maiden term in the Upper House of Parliament.
Polling in the two seats was held during the day as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta ended in April.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU