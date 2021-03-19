Karnataka Cong chief calls meeting of party leaders, MPs, MLAs on Mar 20

-
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called a meeting of senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs on March 20.
This comes after the party announced names of candidates for by-elections on Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly seats and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ashok Managoli, Mallamma and Basavanagoud R. Turvihal for by-elections in Sindgi, Basavakalyan and Maski constituencies respectively.
Polling for bye-elections of Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly seats and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The Election Commission of Indian has not yet announced the bypoll in Sindagi constituency.
