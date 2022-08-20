Kejriwal a 'kingpin' in Delhi's 'liquor scam': BJP's Anurag Thakur

on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister describing him as the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" in the capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked".

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as "Money Shh", alleging that alleges he makes money and maintains silence.

Thakur was flanked by Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari.

The on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)