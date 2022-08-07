Chirag Paswan hits back at JD(U) after being blamed for its decline

Former Lok Janshakti Party chief on Sunday hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which has accused him for its own debacle in the 2020 assembly polls.

Paswan came out with a flurry of tweets in response to allegation of "Chirag model at work" by president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan at a press conference here.

"I practise of positivity and do not represent any model. Those who had engineered infights are now themselves faced with internal strife. They would do well not look for causes out on the streets," Paswan tweeted.

The allusion was to the rebellion by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, which led to a split in the LJP founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, and turmoil in the following former national president RCP Singh's resignation.

He also took a veiled dig at Kumar over speculations of yet another political volte face, drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata.

"Like Kansa, he is trying to kill every child of Devaki. First, it was my turn. Now it is of RCP. But he is not aware of the incarnation of Krishna, his political slayer. Even jumping ship will be of no help this time," Paswan added in a cryptic tweet.

