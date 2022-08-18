2 AAP leaders among 5 held for protest over MP's Karam dam breach

Five persons, including two members of the (AAP) in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by the police here on Wednesday for protesting over the issue of breach in the Karam Dam in Dhar district and alleging in execution of the project, an official said.

They were arrested and booked under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 188 (disobedience to the public servant order), he said.

Among the arrested persons are state spokespersons Hemant Joshi and Sanjeev Vaidya, the official said.

All five were staging a protest on the Regal Square in Indore without taking permission from authorities for their agitation.

The protesters blamed in construction of the Rs 300-crore Karam Dam, which they alleged, led to the breach. They demanded stern punishment for those who indulged in irregularities related to the dam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)