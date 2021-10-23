Kejriwal to offer prayers at Ramlala temple in Ayodhya on October 26

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister will visit in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh next week to offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram, official sources said on Saturday.

A grand temple is coming up at the site which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Currently, a makeshift structure exists enclosing Lord Ram's idol.

Kejriwal will offer prayers at Ramlala temple on October 26, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

