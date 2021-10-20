Priyanka detained on way to Agra to visit family of man who died in custody

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained by police in Uttar Pradesh after she was stopped from travelling to Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who died in police custody.
While stopping her, Police told her, "You do not have permission, we cannot allow you."
"Section 144 is imposed...Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra," Police official said.
Her car had been stopped at the first toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
Vadra was going to meet the family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and died in Police custody.
In response, Vadra said that the moment she tries to visit any other place than the party office, the administration tries to stop her. "The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public," Vadra said.
"They say I can not go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?," she added.
A sanitation worker, who was arrested by Police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 Lakhs from a warehouse on 17th October, died in Police custody.
ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by the Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed."
"During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police & his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead.
