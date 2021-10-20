Baghel slams UP CM after Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Agra

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Wednesday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after the UP police stopped Congress leader Vadra from going to to visit the family of a man who died in police custody.

The Congress general secretary was allowed to proceed to in the evening after being stopped on the Lucknow- expressway. Baghel, appointed by the Congress as senior observer for the next year's UP Assembly polls, tweeted, Chief Minister Adityanath ji should understand that the more obstacles he puts in the way of 'Nyay' (justice), our fight against injustice will become stronger.



When Lord Ram was heading to Lanka to fight against injustice, he was prevented by several hindrances but he did not stop and justice was done, Baghel said, adding hashtag 'Valmikiyo Ke Saath Priyanka' (Priyanka with the Valmikis).

