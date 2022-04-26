Kerala CPI too brings in age restrictions for party office-bearers

-
The Kerala unit of the CPI has decided to bring in age restrictions for office-bearers in the party.
Going forward, no one above 75 years of age can be an office-bearer at the state level.
The decision has been finalised and will be implemented from the upcoming state party conference.
Besides, no one above 65 years can be the district party secretary, while it will be 60 for mandalem secretary, but there is no age restriction for the branch secretary, which is the grassroots level post.
The CPI-M has also implemented 75 years age cap with the only exception being Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is 76.
One of the reasons for the age restrictions is to ensure that more people get opportunities to come up to the leadership levels. The move has yielded effective results as there are many young party workers who have been given opportunity for parliamentary posts.
Apparently, the Congress in Kerala is unable to take such a tough step for fear of huge backlash from those who are now sitting pretty in crucial posts in the party. Recently, former Union Minister and Congress veteran K.V.Thomas who is now 76, asked, "Why only I am being singled out on the basis of age?"
