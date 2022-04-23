DMK government didn't take steps to prevent power outage: O Panneerselvam

-
ALSO READ
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
Tamil Nadu oppn AIADMK under pressure to bring in Sasikala to party fold
AIADMK unanimously passes resolution seeks return of Sasikala, Dhinakaran
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
-
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu did not take any precautionary measure in beefing up the coal stock despite knowing that power demand will increase during summer, former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam claimed on Saturday.
He said the DMK's action is like doing 'Suryanamaskaram' (praying to Sun God), after a person goes blind and it is condemnable.
Panneerselvam said the DMK had lost power earlier due to electricity cuts and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene and put an end to power cuts in the state.
The AIADMK leader said the issue of coal shortage for thermal plants has been in existence since last year in the state and the government should have taken necessary steps to import coal earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU