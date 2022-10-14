JUST IN
Kharge taunts Tharoor, says he will implement only Udaipur declaration
Saibaba's acquittal proves urban naxal tag by PM's brigade bogus: Congress
Left welcomes Saibaba acquittal, demand release of political prisoners
PM Modi will have to answer questions on inflation, unemployment: Rahul
Several nations approach us for setting up IITs in their countries: Pradhan
BJP, Congress spar over credit for Direct Benefit Scheme after IMF praise
Withdraw proposal to amend Model Code of Conduct, CPI(M) tells EC
Gujaratis will make AAP pay price for 'abusing' PM Modi's mother: BJP
The Congress president's election: All you need to know about its history
PM Modi's frequent Himachal visits show BJP's failures: AAP state chief
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul Gandhi briefly touches AP border villages during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
NC chief Farooq Abdullah asks people to stand up against divisive forces
Business Standard

Kharge taunts Tharoor, says he will implement only Udaipur declaration

Taking a swipe at his contender, Shashi Tharoor, in the AICC presidential poll, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday that he has no separate manifesto but only a single-point agenda

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Shashi Tharoor | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Shashi Tharoor file nomination for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

Taking a swipe at his contender, Shashi Tharoor, in the AICC presidential poll, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday that he has no separate manifesto but only a single-point agenda to implement the party's Udaipur declaration.

Tacitly referring to the Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor, who threw down the gauntlet at him in the race for the top position in the party, Kharge said, "I don't have any manifesto like others. I have only one manifesto that is the Congress manifesto. That is the Udaipur declaration made 4 months ago will be implemented if I am elected." Earlier this month while launching his election campaign for Tamil Nadu at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress State headquarters, Tharoor released his manifesto and said his message was to revive the party, re-energise it, empower workers, decentralise authority and be in touch with the people. "This, I believe, will make Congress politically fit to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP in the 2024 general election," Tharoor had said during his interaction with media persons here. The two leaders are engaged in a high decibel campaign for the election on October 17. Kharge, who claimed he never lost a single election in his long political career, said the party leadership and the party members are solidly behind him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU