On Sacred Games row, Rahul says freedom of expression is fundamental right

Amid a row over the alleged use of derogatory language in a web series, while referring to former Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul on Saturday said the BJP and the RSS believe that freedom of expression must be policed, while he regards it as a fundamental democratic right.

"My father lived and died in the service of The views of a character on a can never change that," Rahul said on

His remarks come days after a plea was filed in the seeking removal of certain scenes from the Netflix series 'Sacred Games', claiming that some of its content was derogatory to Rajiv The high court has said it will hear the plea filed by on Monday.

Also, a police complaint has been filed by a activist in Kolkata against the producers of the and over the issue.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right, tweeted.

Siddiqui, Netflix and "Sacred Games" producers are "jointly responsible" for abusing on the show, activist Rajeev Sinha has alleged in his complaint, filed in the in north Kolkata.

The first season of the show, comprising eight episodes, was released on July 6 and is available in 190 countries in four languages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)