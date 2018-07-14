Modi slams Cong on triple talaq, asks if it's a party for Muslim men alone

Raking up the reported remarks of that is a party for Muslims, on Saturday said he was not "surprised" by that but asked whether it would support Muslim women on issues like triple talaq.

Addressing a public rally after laying the foundation stone of the here, Modi said: "For the last two days I am hearing, that a naamdar leader (Rahul Gandhi) recently said that is a party of I'm not surprised."

"Even Former once said that have the first right over nation's natural resources."

"But I want to ask the naamdar of Congress, please tell that is the party only for Muslim men? Because they don't stand with Muslim women on issues of triple talaq and Nikah halala," he said.

The Prime Minister's attack on Gandhi and the Congress on the issue of came a day after accused the Congress of dividing the country on communal lines and playing a dangerous game before 2019

Citing a report in an Urdu daily which claimed that Gandhi told a meeting of Muslim intellectuals earlier this week that Congress is a party for Muslims, she had demanded an apology from Congress

The also accused the opposition parties of not allowing Parliament to function. "They don't allow the Parliament to function. the proceedings," he alleged.

Modi also said that will take to greater heights. "More than Rs 23,000 crore will be spent on project. All cities, towns between and Ghazipur, that fall on this route will witness a change," he said.

also said that the government under Minister has changed the perception about

" government has been able to control crime rate, corruption in He has contributed immensely in the state's development," Modi said.

He also said that work on highways, waterways and airways is also being carried out.