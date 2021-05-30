Lakshadweep administration wants to delay our visit, says CPI(M) MP

-
ALSO READ
First part of Budget Session likely to end on February 13: Sources
Puducherry: CPI earmarked Thattanchavady seat; accord inked with Congress
82 die after oxygen cylinder explodes at Iraq coronavirus hospital
Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha members bid farewell to four retiring members
-
Communist Party of India Marxist CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Sunday alleged that the Lakshadweep administration is trying to "hide reality" by delaying his party's delegation visit to the Union Territory to understand the current situation.
He said that Additional District Magistrate (ADM) informed the CPI(M)'s delegation to "plan the proposed visit on a later date" considering the COVID-19 situation.
Kareem taking to Twitter said, "A delegation of CPIM Kerala MPs have decided to visit Lakshadweep to understand current situation. Today ADM informed us to "plan the proposed visit on a later date" considering COVID situation. They wanted to delay our visit and avoid world knowing ground reality. SaveLakshadweep."
The CPI-M state secretariat has decided to stage a protest on May 31 in front of the Lakshadweep offices in Beypore and Kochi accusing the central government of trying to abolish the special rights of Lakshadweep.
Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali defended the laws imposed by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and said that these administrative decisions will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.
Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands, including Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammed Faizal.
Faizal accused Patel of implementing anti-people rules and regulations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to 'listen to the outcry of the local people and send in a new Administrator'.
Congress had written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU