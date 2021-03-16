Puducherry: CPI earmarked Thattanchavady seat; accord inked with Congress

The Communist Party of India



(CPI), a constituent of the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance, was earmarked the Thattanchavady segment here to field its candidate in the April 6 Assembly poll.

An agreement was inked in this regard between the Puducherry PCC president A V Subramanian and the secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI A M Saleem at the PCC office here on Sunday, a press release from the PCC president said.

The Congress and DMK have already been earmarked 15 and 13 seats respectively to field their candidates through an accord reached on Saturday.

The Union Territory has totally 30 seats and the CPI has now been allotted Thattanchavady seat.

A decision in respect of the remaining one seat is yet to be taken.

