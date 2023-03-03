Landfill sites in Delhi to be flattened by Dec 2024, says Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal running university of lies: Delhi BJP on AAP's landfill sites plan
Entire op capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy
Will inspect landfill sites in next 3 months: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi
BJP vs AAP in Ghazipur after CM Arvind Kejriwal visits landfill site
AAP councillors will ensure landfill sites are cleared of garbage: Sisodia
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the all the three landfill sites in the national capital will be flattened by December, 2024.
Talking to mediapersons, Kejriwal who was at Okhla Landfill site to review the garbage processing, said: "After the function of Municipal corporation starts smoothly and until the new plants are built, the garbage of this landfill sites will be dumped in Ghazipur and Bhalswa. There is a plan to clean off this garbage mountain completely by May and the remaining two mountains of the city by December next year".
"The target was to flatten this landfill site by May, 2024, but we are trying to do the same by December, this year," said Kejriwal.
The Okhla landfill site was commissioned 26 years ago. Right now, there is 40 lakh metric tonne garbage here at this site, Kejriwal said, adding that total 20-25 lakh metric tonne garbage has been removed.
"There are three types of garbage here. Presently, only about 4,500 tonnes is being disposed of every day. From April 1, 10,000 tonnes of garbage will be disposed of and from June 1, 15,000 tonnes will be done," the Chief Minister concluded.
--IANS
avr/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU