Leaving Delhi, not politics: Looking back at A K Antony's 52-year career

The apocryphal story about Congressman A K Antony that he always keeps his resignation letter ready in his purse arose probably when he put in his papers as Union food minister in 1994. P V Narasimha Rao was prime minister then. Antony’s ministry was involved in a sugar import scandal and the resignation came though there was no accusation against him.

He is Mr Clean both to his adversaries and admirers. Looking back at his 52-year political career, even his critics who doubt his capability will not deny his reputation of being honest. Last week the veteran Congress leader bid ...