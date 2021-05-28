Left Cyclone Yaas review meet after taking PM's permission: Mamata

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre after a cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged several parts of the state.
Briefing the mediapersons at Digha, the chief minister said, "Prime Minister had called for a meeting. We did not know, I had a meeting in Digha. So we reached Kalaikunda to meet the Prime Minister and handed over a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. As far as our estimation, damage of Rs 20,000 crore was caused. So, we asked Rs 10,000 crore package each for the development of Digha and Sundarban."
"I do not know whether we will get the aid or not. However, I along with the Chief Secretary met the Prime Minister and handed over the papers. After that, I took his permission to leave for Digha to hold the administrative review meeting. We will do an aerial survey tomorrow. I believe a permanent solution is needed for this region. Every year this kind of cyclones hit these areas," added Mamata.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post cyclonic situation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attained the meeting. However, Mamata Banerjee arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her prescheduled meeting at Digha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha.
The Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram suffered the impact in the last two days. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were the worst affected.
