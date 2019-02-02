Let us shape a new India that Gandhi dreamt of, says M Venkaiah Naidu

I am indeed pleased to be here to unveil the 150-square-metre wall mural of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, which is made of terracotta kullads. It is also a matter of great pride for us that at a time when the nation is celebrating Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has decided to mark the occasion with a unique display of Gandhi’s image made by the potters.

The image is a true reflection of Gandhi’s belief in the potential of craftsmanship and village industries. I am told that 150 potters from different parts ...