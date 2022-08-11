Loan waivers to 'crony' industrialists is the only freebie: CPI(M) slams PM

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court observation on freebies is judicial overreach, say experts
India's retail inflation rises to 6.95% in March; IIP remains muted
Ahead of inflation data, understanding how CPI is linked to RBI and markets
SC wants political parties to suggest how to regulate 'freebie culture'
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
-
The CPI(M) on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his freebies remarks and said that the only freebies on offer were the loan waivers to "crony" industrialists.
Dedicating to the nation a Rs 900 crore second generation ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana, the prime minister attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.
"The poor citizens of this country are not getting any freebies. The PM and the government have been elected by the people to do their duty and ensure that all the people get their constitutional rights. Income inequality has sharply risen under this government. All citizens have right to a dignified life, food, health and education. Nothing is "free" or "muft". This is all people's money.
"Freebies are what cronies get when loans of ?10L cr of friendly businessmen are written off in last six years," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.
He also said that freebies are when a new aircraft, a new car and a new house is built for self when these are not needed.
"Freebies are money spent on PR and advertising of one man. India is a welfare state. The money is of the people not of the government or the PM. To take care of the people is a duty of the government not some favour or charity. This kind of language used by PM must be condemned by all," Yechury said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU