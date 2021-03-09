Lok Sabha fails to transact legislative business for second consecutive day

proceedings were repeatedly adjourned Tuesday amid din created by opposition over rising and the House failed to transact any legislative business for the second consecutive day.

The second part of the Budget session commenced on Monday.

After two adjournments due to disruptions caused by opposition members, mainly from the Congress who were protesting rise in fuel prices, the House was adjourned for the day a little after 2.00 pm.

During Question Hour around 11.00 am, Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn the House till 12 noon following protests over the rising

During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and started raising slogans.

Proceedings were adjourned for the second time till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members over the same issue.

When the House reconvened at 12 noon, various papers and reports were laid while the protests continued.

Several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. DMK members were seen standing at their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not protest.

As the protests continued, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, several opposition members continued to raise the issue.

As the protests continued, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

