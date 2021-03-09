Uttarakhand CM Rawat meets JP Nadda amid speculations of leadership change

Amid speculations about a leadership change in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister late on Monday met with Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda at the latter's residence here.

However, BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said that a wrong impression is being given about unhappiness over Rawat as Chief Minister.

" continues to be the Chief Minister as we speak," Chauhan said adding that the Chief Minister will return to Dehradun on Tuesday.

He also refuted reports about a BJP legislature party meeting to be held on Tuesday at Chief Minister Residence in Dehradun. "No official meeting of legislature party meet has been called," Chauhan said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and BL Santhosh attended a meeting to discuss the current situation in the state in the Parliament building.

The BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh sent to Dehradun on Saturday to access the situation in the state have submitted their report to the BJP's high command on Monday, according to sources.

Last week, BJP held an emergency core group meeting which was attended by observer Raman Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi and others.

There are speculations about the leadership change in as several ministers and around twenty MLAs have complained against the working style of Rawat.

According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers complained about the Chief Minister to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

After the core group meeting party, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report, the party high command summoned to Delhi.

