No-confidence motion LIVE: No vacancy for PM post in 2019: Ram Vilas Paswan
LS Speaker chides Rahul for hugging Modi, says decorum should be maintained

Mahajan said she was not opposed to Rahul hugging any individual but everyone has to maintain decorum in Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi seen hugging Modi in No Confidence Motion in Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday reprimanded Congress President Rahul Gandhi for giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "drama" and said everyone must maintain decorum in Parliament.

The Speaker's comments came during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha where he attacked the Narendra Modi government's policies.
 

Mahajan said she was not opposed to Rahul hugging any individual but everyone has to maintain decorum in Parliament.

"We have to maintain decorum as an MP. Outsiders cannot maintain decorum. I want that everyone should live in harmony. No one is my enemy, Rahul is like my son," she said.
 

Without taking anyone's name, the Speaker said she did not like the hug as "he (Modi) is the Prime Minister."


"There is a decorum for every Parliamentarian. I am also a mother. At that time he was the Prime Minister. We should maintain the decorum of the House. I thought what drama was happening," she said, apparently referring to Rahul's hug.

Referring to Rahul's hug, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the incident reminded him of the 'Chipko Movement', a forest conservation movement in Garhwal Himalayas where people embraced the trees to prevent them from being cut.

"Chipko movement has started in Parliament. This is not good," Singh said.
First Published: Fri, July 20 2018. 18:52 IST

