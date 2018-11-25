M Kodandaram, Telangana CM KCR's ex-comrade and now his election headache

There was a time when he was known as a man everyone should be afraid of because he was leading a pack that wanted to usurp the power of political parties and set up a liberated zone in Telangana. When reminded about this, M Kodandaram laughed.

Today, he has his own political party, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), but the first election in India’s newest state will see him stay out of the limelight. He has decided not to contest, and is instead working hard to coordinate the chaotic grand alliance, the Mahakutumi that has diverse elements — the Congress and the Telugu ...